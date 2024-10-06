Left Menu

Delhi Political Clash: AAP vs BJP Over Bus Marshals

Delhi Police have filed a case against AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and three MLAs following a dispute at the Secretariat and Lt Governor's House over bus marshals' reinstatement. AAP and BJP traded allegations after Delhi's Chief Minister met with LG VK Saxena, accusing BJP of betrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:07 IST
Delhi Political Clash: AAP vs BJP Over Bus Marshals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been filed against AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and three party MLAs following a commotion at the Delhi Secretariat over the reinstatement issue of bus marshals. The Delhi Police acted on a complaint by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, leading to charges against the AAP members under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The dramatic events unfolded when Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders were seen pleading with BJP's Vijender Gupta to seek approval from LG VK Saxena for reinstating the bus marshals. Gupta accused AAP MLAs of indecent behavior and engaging in a scuffle during the interaction.

Accusations flew as AAP targeted BJP for failing to support their cause, calling it a betrayal. The conflict escalated after BJP MLAs met Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. There were dramatic scenes, including Bharadwaj laying at Gupta's feet and the chief minister taking a seat in a BJP leader's car, even as allegations of betrayal over this public transport issue intensified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024