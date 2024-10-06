Delhi Political Clash: AAP vs BJP Over Bus Marshals
Delhi Police have filed a case against AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and three MLAs following a dispute at the Secretariat and Lt Governor's House over bus marshals' reinstatement. AAP and BJP traded allegations after Delhi's Chief Minister met with LG VK Saxena, accusing BJP of betrayal.
- Country:
- India
A case has been filed against AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and three party MLAs following a commotion at the Delhi Secretariat over the reinstatement issue of bus marshals. The Delhi Police acted on a complaint by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, leading to charges against the AAP members under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The dramatic events unfolded when Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders were seen pleading with BJP's Vijender Gupta to seek approval from LG VK Saxena for reinstating the bus marshals. Gupta accused AAP MLAs of indecent behavior and engaging in a scuffle during the interaction.
Accusations flew as AAP targeted BJP for failing to support their cause, calling it a betrayal. The conflict escalated after BJP MLAs met Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. There were dramatic scenes, including Bharadwaj laying at Gupta's feet and the chief minister taking a seat in a BJP leader's car, even as allegations of betrayal over this public transport issue intensified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
