Congress Slams PM Modi Over Division Remarks Amidst Growing Controversy

Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized PM Modi for his remarks about national unity, accusing the PM of divisive politics. He also questioned India's ambiguous stance on Pakistan. Meanwhile, Modi accused Congress of corruption and societal division during a recent rally, urging unity among citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:11 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of political rhetoric, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comments on national unity. Khera accused the Prime Minister of fostering division through differences in clothing, language, and dietary habits, claiming Modi's political strategy is rooted in creating societal rifts.

Khera demanded clarity on India's stance towards Pakistan, questioning the relationship between the two nations. He pointed to the invitation extended by Imran Khan to India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar as evidence of undisclosed ties, challenging the government's lack of transparency.

Responding to accusations, PM Modi, during a public rally in Maharashtra, labeled Congress as the most corrupt party, responsible for societal division and historical impoverishment. He emphasized the importance of unity to prevent adversaries from exploiting national fractures, citing Congress's contentious policies and alliances as divisive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

