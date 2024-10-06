BJP Gears Up for Jharkhand Elections with Strategic Manifesto and Candidate Selection

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is accelerating its preparations for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. On Sunday, prominent leaders conducted a pivotal election committee meeting to deliberate over candidate selection and devise an effective strategy to secure a win in the election-bound state.

Among those present at the meeting were BJP State President Babulal Marandi, Union Minister and election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister and co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma, Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri, and several other key figures. Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that the party's committee will propose three potential candidates per constituency, from which the parliamentary board will finalize one.

'We intend to announce most candidate selections comprehensively, adapting to the evolving campaign conditions,' Sarma added. Meetings continue in Delhi, with candidate announcements expected within a week. Additionally, the BJP launched its 'Paanch Prana' manifesto, targeting youth and women through initiatives like financial support for exam preparation, housing promises, and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)