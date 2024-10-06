Left Menu

Controversial Remarks by MLA Jaleel Ignite Political Firestorm

MLA K T Jaleel's comments about the Muslim community's involvement in gold smuggling have sparked criticism from political and religious leaders in Kerala. Jaleel's statements have drawn backlash from the IUML and community figures, who have called for him to retract his remarks and issue an apology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupted in Kerala as MLA K T Jaleel's remarks about the Muslim community's involvement in gold smuggling drew widespread criticism.

Jaleel asserted in a Facebook post that many involved in such activities through Malappuram airport belong to the Muslim community, prompting backlash from the IUML and dissident MLA P V Anvar.

Critics, including Islamic scholars, accused Jaleel of attempting to blame an entire community and demanded an apology and retraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

