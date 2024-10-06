Controversial Remarks by MLA Jaleel Ignite Political Firestorm

Controversy erupted in Kerala as MLA K T Jaleel's remarks about the Muslim community's involvement in gold smuggling drew widespread criticism.

Jaleel asserted in a Facebook post that many involved in such activities through Malappuram airport belong to the Muslim community, prompting backlash from the IUML and dissident MLA P V Anvar.

Critics, including Islamic scholars, accused Jaleel of attempting to blame an entire community and demanded an apology and retraction.

