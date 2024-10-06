Mystery Over Disappearance of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Intensifies
The disappearance of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has deepened as authorities claim he's not in custody. Despite police searches, his whereabouts remain unknown. His family and local officials are unable to contact him, prompting the provincial government to approach the Peshawar High Court.
The enigma surrounding the abrupt disappearance of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur heightened on Sunday. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that Gandapur was not detained by any federal agency.
Chief Minister Gandapur became unreachable from Saturday evening after resting at KP House, post leading a PTI protest march to Islamabad. Efforts by the police to locate him were in vain, despite having photographic evidence of Gandapur escaping the residence.
The provincial government, along with Gandapur's family, remains out of contact with him and has sought legal intervention. An emergency session of the KP Assembly has been convened, and the situation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has started stabilizing after initial unrest.
