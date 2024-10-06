Left Menu

Mystery Over Disappearance of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Intensifies

The disappearance of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has deepened as authorities claim he's not in custody. Despite police searches, his whereabouts remain unknown. His family and local officials are unable to contact him, prompting the provincial government to approach the Peshawar High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:04 IST
Mystery Over Disappearance of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur Intensifies
disappearance
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The enigma surrounding the abrupt disappearance of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur heightened on Sunday. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that Gandapur was not detained by any federal agency.

Chief Minister Gandapur became unreachable from Saturday evening after resting at KP House, post leading a PTI protest march to Islamabad. Efforts by the police to locate him were in vain, despite having photographic evidence of Gandapur escaping the residence.

The provincial government, along with Gandapur's family, remains out of contact with him and has sought legal intervention. An emergency session of the KP Assembly has been convened, and the situation in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has started stabilizing after initial unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024