Left Menu

Punjab Politics Erupts Over Panchayat Polls Controversy

The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal accused Punjab's AAP government of misusing state machinery to reject nomination papers of opposition-backed candidates for the upcoming panchayat polls. AAP denied the allegations, emphasizing its commitment to transparency. The opposition called for intervention from the state election commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:27 IST
Punjab Politics Erupts Over Panchayat Polls Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have leveled accusations against Punjab's AAP government, alleging the misuse of state machinery to reject nomination papers of opposition-backed candidates in the panchayat polls scheduled for October 15.

AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang dismissed these claims, asserting that the state government prioritizes transparency. Kang further criticized previous governments for allegedly abusing power and undermining the electoral process.

The opposition, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, called on the Punjab State Election Commission to ensure fair elections, while the SAD urged its workers to gather evidence of wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024