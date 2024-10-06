Punjab Politics Erupts Over Panchayat Polls Controversy
The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal accused Punjab's AAP government of misusing state machinery to reject nomination papers of opposition-backed candidates for the upcoming panchayat polls. AAP denied the allegations, emphasizing its commitment to transparency. The opposition called for intervention from the state election commission.
The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have leveled accusations against Punjab's AAP government, alleging the misuse of state machinery to reject nomination papers of opposition-backed candidates in the panchayat polls scheduled for October 15.
AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang dismissed these claims, asserting that the state government prioritizes transparency. Kang further criticized previous governments for allegedly abusing power and undermining the electoral process.
The opposition, including Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, called on the Punjab State Election Commission to ensure fair elections, while the SAD urged its workers to gather evidence of wrongdoing.
