BJD Leader Predicts Congress Surge: Exit Polls Signal Sweeping Victories

BJD leader Debashish Samantaray anticipates Congress victories in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, backed by exit polls. Highlighting growing popularity for Congress and the INDIA bloc, he notes the challenges faced by BJP and emphasizes the BJD's opposition stance.

Updated: 06-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:35 IST
BJD Leader Predicts Congress Surge: Exit Polls Signal Sweeping Victories
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray voiced confidence on Sunday regarding exit polls suggesting Congress victories in the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Samantaray remarked, "Everyone is predicting a victory for Congress in Haryana with a direct alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, hinting at the formation of a Congress government."

Samantaray indicated that these exit polls also foreshadow possible outcomes for the forthcoming Maharashtra elections, affirming optimism about the strength of the INDIA bloc's equation.

Highlighting the increasing popularity of Congress, specifically referencing Rahul Gandhi's social media influence, Samantaray noted that the party's growth signifies challenges for the BJP.

Emphasizing the necessity for INDIA bloc to ally with more regional parties, Samantaray reiterated the BJD's opposition role, following Odisha's electoral mandate.

The Haryana exit polls predict a significant win for Congress, with varied projections suggesting victories in over 50 seats, marking a substantial lead over the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

