Jharkhand BJP Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Strategic Meeting
The Jharkhand BJP conducted a crucial meeting to devise strategies for the upcoming assembly elections. Key leaders, including Babulal Marandi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended to discuss plans aimed at defeating the ruling government and highlighting issues of governance and social justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:31 IST
The Jharkhand BJP held a decisive meeting on Sunday to strategize for the forthcoming assembly elections. The election committee gathered to discuss plans under the leadership of Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi.
Significant figures including Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated, focusing on outlining strategies to ensure a BJP victory.
BJP MLA Amar Bauri stated that the elections are pivotal for Jharkhand's dignity. The meeting emphasized the government's failings under Hemant Soren and prepared to announce candidates when approved by national leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
