Trump's 200% Tariff Threat: Targeting Mexican Auto Imports

In a bid to secure the U.S. presidency once more, Republican candidate Donald Trump has intensified his protectionist trade policies, pledging at a rally in Wisconsin to impose a 200% tariff on vehicles imported from Mexico. This proposal marks a significant increase from his prior suggestions of a 100% duty, aimed at bolstering the domestic auto industry.

Trump's remarks underscore the strategic importance of states like Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania in the electoral college. Both candidates, including Democratic vice-presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, have heavily campaigned in these areas, with recent polls showing Harris slightly ahead in Wisconsin.

The automotive sector could face substantial impacts from such tariffs, as experts warn of potential price hikes for both new and used vehicles. Mexico's significant vehicle exports, particularly from major automakers, highlight the economic ramifications of Trump's proposed tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)