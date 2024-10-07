Left Menu

Delhi CM Atishi to Restart Stalled Road Repairs

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the AAP government will resume road repairs previously halted by the BJP. The initiative comes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with 89 damaged roads identified and 74 repair tenders issued.

Updated: 07-10-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:50 IST
Delhi Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a determined move to address infrastructural setbacks, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi declared the Aam Aadmi Party government will restart various projects, including road repairs, stalled during AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's incarceration. The announcement was made during a press conference, signaling a proactive approach ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Atishi outlined the plan to repair damaged roads, revealing that 89 Public Works Department roads have been earmarked for strengthening, with 74 tenders already floated. Highlighting the urgency, she emphasized that these repairs are prioritized ahead of the elections due early next year.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal recalled the period when crucial works were hindered and emphasized a swift resolution upon his return. The initiative, reinforced by a recent inspection that identified 6,671 potholes, has already seen the filling of 3,454 patches, marking significant progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

