Game Farmgate Scandal: A President Under Fire

Three suspects accused of a daring heist that saw millions in foreign currency stolen from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm are set to appear in court. The high-profile case, central to a scandal named 'Farmgate,' nearly toppled the president's leadership two years ago.

Known as 'Farmgate,' the affair erupted when former spy chief Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of money laundering and corruption, alleging the thieves raided the president’s game farm in 2020, making off with foreign cash hidden in furniture. While Ramaphosa faced fierce scrutiny, South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog exonerated him in 2023.

Ramaphosa, who came into power promising to eradicate graft, has found himself at the epicenter of this controversy, which some feared could lead to his impeachment. However, he retained his position after the 2023 elections, though the impact of 'Farmgate' looms as the ANC lost its longstanding parliamentary majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)