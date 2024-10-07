Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Gold Smuggling Remarks

The Muslim Youth League filed a police complaint against Left MLA K T Jaleel for controversial remarks linking gold smuggling to the Muslim community. The complaint, filed in Kerala's Tirurangadi constituency, accuses Jaleel of inciting religious discord. The incident has sparked protests and reactions from political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:50 IST

Gold Smuggling Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Muslim Youth League, the youth division of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has formally lodged a police complaint following contentious remarks by Left MLA K T Jaleel. Jaleel is accused of associating the Muslim community with gold smuggling acts occurring via Karipur airport, a sentiment stirring significant controversy.

A Youth League official stated that the complaint had been lodged with the District Police Chief in the Tirurangadi constituency. The Youth League demands action against Jaleel, accusing him of attempting to incite religious discord through his statement, which drew ire from the IUML and notable critics.

In his own defense, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan stressed no community should be linked to illegal smuggling. However, he indirectly supported Jaleel's call for communal leaders to better inform individuals that smuggling constitutes a crime. This debacle continues to simmer with protests escalating in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

