Omar Abdullah Criticizes Rashid's Government Formation Delay Strategy

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah criticized Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid for suggesting a delay in government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, stating it would favor the BJP's desire to extend Central rule. He dismissed Rashid's tactic as playing into BJP's hands and called for an end to premature speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 17:07 IST
  • India

Omar Abdullah, a prominent figure of the National Conference, has accused Sheikh Abdul Rashid of inadvertently supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party's agenda by proposing a delay in government formation in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah argued that Rashid's suggestion would enable the BJP to prolong Central rule in the region, which they prefer if unable to establish their own government.

In a social media post, Abdullah expressed disdain over Rashid's tactic, noting that Rashid's appeal to postpone collaboration among non-BJP parties essentially aligns with the BJP's interests. He emphasized the need for action aimed at reinstating statehood rather than stalling political progress.

Further commenting on the National Conference's position, Abdullah labeled any discussions on potential alliances with the PDP, as mentioned by his father and party president Farooq Abdullah, as speculative. He urged for patience until electoral outcomes are clearer, dismissing any alliance talks as premature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

