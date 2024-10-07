Kalpana Soren Slams BJP's Obstruction of Jharkhand Schemes

JMM MLA Kalpana Soren criticized the BJP on Monday for allegedly blocking key governmental initiatives meant to support Jharkhand's populace, denouncing the party as a 'PIL master gang.' She predicted a voter backlash in the upcoming elections due to their actions.

During a rally in Gumla district, part of the 'Maiyan Samman Yatra,' Soren accused the BJP of filing a Public Interest Litigation against the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana. She claimed the BJP routinely obstructs every policy initiated by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, especially those benefitting Jharkhand residents.

Soren further called for a distinct Sarna religious code, chiding the BJP for its indifference to tribal community demands. Asserting the cultural importance of the Sarna code, she emphasized Hemant Soren's actions to uplift Jharkhand's tribal identity, including attempts to officially recognize tribal languages, meeting resistance from central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)