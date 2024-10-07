Middle East Peace: A Distant Dream?

One year has passed since Hamas launched an attack on Israel, leading to the death of 1,139 people and altering the Middle East's landscape yet again. As the war stretches on, the prospect of peace seems far from attainable.

The media and Israeli leadership, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are now focused on events in Lebanon, even as bombings in Gaza continue unabated. The campaign to escalate for eventual de-escalation has stalled hopes for any lasting ceasefire.

Despite international recognition of the need for a two-state solution, numerous hurdles remain. Jerusalem's dual significance to both Palestinians and Israelis complicates the matter, as do the ongoing Israeli settlement activities supported by Netanyahu's government. As a result, Palestinians face an increasingly grim reality of indefinite occupation.

(With inputs from agencies.)