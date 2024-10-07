Compensation Amidst Tragedy: CM Soren's Response to Recruitment and Mob Lynchings

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took significant action on Monday by handing over compensation cheques worth Rs 4 lakh to the families of 15 aspirants who tragically lost their lives during recent physical tests for excise personnel recruitment. These tests, intended to serve as a gateway to employment, instead became a source of tragedy, prompting widespread concern and criticism.

Further extending his sympathies, Soren also addressed the families of 28 mob lynching victims, providing them with Rs 4 lakh each as ex-gratia. These incidents have caused alarm since 2019, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and reform. Soren emphasized his commitment to uncovering the factors involved, vowing to carry out an in-depth investigation.

Soren's administration is under intense scrutiny from opposition parties, particularly the BJP, which alleges mismanagement led to these deaths. To ensure sustainable futures for the affected families, Soren assured that the government would devise plans to support their livelihood.

(With inputs from agencies.)