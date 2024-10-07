Protests Erupt in Delhi Against India's Shift on Palestine

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Left parties galvanized supporters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, highlighting a stark opposition to India's evolving stance on Palestine.

Prakash Karat, a CPI(M) leader, criticized the Modi government's approaches, alleging they mirror US policies by supporting Israel financially and militarily.

Karat condemned India's abstention from a UN resolution against Israeli occupation, urging for a ceasefire in Gaza and exposing Modi's policies as complicit in alleged war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)