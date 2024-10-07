Protests Erupt in Delhi Against India's Shift on Palestine
In Delhi, Left parties staged protests at Jantar Mantar, led by CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat, against the Modi government's perceived shift away from supporting Palestine. Karat accused the government of aligning with US policies and aiding Israel with arms, calling for urgent ceasefire efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Left parties galvanized supporters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, highlighting a stark opposition to India's evolving stance on Palestine.
Prakash Karat, a CPI(M) leader, criticized the Modi government's approaches, alleging they mirror US policies by supporting Israel financially and militarily.
Karat condemned India's abstention from a UN resolution against Israeli occupation, urging for a ceasefire in Gaza and exposing Modi's policies as complicit in alleged war crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi and Kishida Strengthen Bilateral Ties at Quad Summit
Hezbollah and Israel Exchange Blows After Beirut Airstrike
Israeli Forces Storm Al Jazeera Office in Ramallah
Satellite news network Al Jazeera says Israel raids its office in Ramallah in the West Bank and orders it closed, reports AP.
Prime Minister Modi's Vital US Visit: Quad Summit & UN Address