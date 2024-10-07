Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Delhi Against India's Shift on Palestine

In Delhi, Left parties staged protests at Jantar Mantar, led by CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat, against the Modi government's perceived shift away from supporting Palestine. Karat accused the government of aligning with US policies and aiding Israel with arms, calling for urgent ceasefire efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:42 IST
Protests Erupt in Delhi Against India's Shift on Palestine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Left parties galvanized supporters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday, highlighting a stark opposition to India's evolving stance on Palestine.

Prakash Karat, a CPI(M) leader, criticized the Modi government's approaches, alleging they mirror US policies by supporting Israel financially and militarily.

Karat condemned India's abstention from a UN resolution against Israeli occupation, urging for a ceasefire in Gaza and exposing Modi's policies as complicit in alleged war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024