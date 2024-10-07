Tragic Flood Accident in Meghalaya's Garo Hills

The devastating floods in Meghalaya's Garo Hills district claimed two more lives, as officials confirmed the bodies of two children were found in a septic tank pit on Monday. This incident raises the flood death toll in the region to 17.

The victims, Silarin Marak (8) and Tangme R Marak (3), unfortunately fell into the pit behind their home amid severe flooding. The tragedy occurred in Bate Apal-Bangsi Apal village on October 5, highlighting the ongoing perils residents face.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is set to visit the flood-ravaged areas on Tuesday. He will attend affected sites such as Dalu and Atisia Songmong, and convene a review meeting with senior officials in the worst-hit districts of West and South Garo Hills to assess the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)