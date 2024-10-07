Left Menu

Tragic Flood Accident in Meghalaya's Garo Hills

Two children drowned in a septic tank pit in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills, raising the flood toll to 17. The victims' accidental fall highlights the devastating impact of the floods across Garo Hills. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will visit the affected areas to review the situation and meet with victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The devastating floods in Meghalaya's Garo Hills district claimed two more lives, as officials confirmed the bodies of two children were found in a septic tank pit on Monday. This incident raises the flood death toll in the region to 17.

The victims, Silarin Marak (8) and Tangme R Marak (3), unfortunately fell into the pit behind their home amid severe flooding. The tragedy occurred in Bate Apal-Bangsi Apal village on October 5, highlighting the ongoing perils residents face.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is set to visit the flood-ravaged areas on Tuesday. He will attend affected sites such as Dalu and Atisia Songmong, and convene a review meeting with senior officials in the worst-hit districts of West and South Garo Hills to assess the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

