Putin and Pezeshkian to Discuss Middle East Affairs in Ashgabat

Russian President Vladimir Putin will engage in talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Ashgabat on Friday, addressing Middle East issues. Despite this diplomatic dialogue, Putin has no plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

The discussions between Russia and Iran come at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing the intricate diplomatic ties in the region.

