Putin and Pezeshkian to Discuss Middle East Affairs in Ashgabat

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to hold discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the Middle East situation. The meeting is scheduled for Friday in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, as confirmed by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov via the Interfax news agency.

While the talks with Pezeshkian are planned, Putin does not intend to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during this trip. This information was separately reported by the TASS state news agency, according to Ushakov.

The discussions between Russia and Iran come at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing the intricate diplomatic ties in the region.

