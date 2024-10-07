BJP Gears Up for Jharkhand Assembly Elections with Strategic Meet
Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, convened to discuss strategies and candidate selection for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The meeting emphasized candidate list finalization, seat-sharing with allies, and potential alliances with other parties, notably Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leaders gathered on Monday to strategize for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, focusing on candidate selection and alliance formations.
The discussions took place at BJP national president J P Nadda's residence, with key figures such as Union ministers Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance.
Deliberations included finalizing candidate lists, executing seat-sharing plans with allies, and considering alliances with the Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan, aiming to reinforce the BJP's position in the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At rally in J-K's Nowshera, Home Minister Amit Shah says no terrorist or stone-pelter would be released from jail.
At rally in J-K, Home Minister Amit Shah says there will no talks with Pakistan until it stops aiding, abetting terrorism.
Home Minister Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over his reservation remarks, says no one can scrap reservation.
Political Turmoil: BJD MP's Alliance Remark Sparks Controversy
Dealers, 'damaad' and corrupt used to call shots when Bhupinder Singh Hooda ruled Haryana: Amit Shah at rally in Tohana.