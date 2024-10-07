Left Menu

BJP Gears Up for Jharkhand Assembly Elections with Strategic Meet

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, convened to discuss strategies and candidate selection for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The meeting emphasized candidate list finalization, seat-sharing with allies, and potential alliances with other parties, notably Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:42 IST
Senior BJP leaders gathered on Monday to strategize for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, focusing on candidate selection and alliance formations.

The discussions took place at BJP national president J P Nadda's residence, with key figures such as Union ministers Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance.

Deliberations included finalizing candidate lists, executing seat-sharing plans with allies, and considering alliances with the Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan, aiming to reinforce the BJP's position in the elections.

