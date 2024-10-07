BJP Gears Up for Jharkhand Assembly Elections with Strategic Meet

Senior BJP leaders gathered on Monday to strategize for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, focusing on candidate selection and alliance formations.

The discussions took place at BJP national president J P Nadda's residence, with key figures such as Union ministers Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in attendance.

Deliberations included finalizing candidate lists, executing seat-sharing plans with allies, and considering alliances with the Lok Janshakti Party led by Chirag Paswan, aiming to reinforce the BJP's position in the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)