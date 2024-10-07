Haryana Congress Anticipates Historic Win: Exit Polls Favor the Party

In a confident assertion, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan has declared that the party is poised to secure a historic victory in the upcoming assembly elections, surpassing its past achievement of winning 67 out of 90 seats in 2005. Speaking to ANI ahead of the vote count, Bhan highlighted the Congress's vigorous campaign targeting the BJP's ten years of alleged misgovernance.

Bhan stated, "We have left no stone unturned in exposing the BJP's governance failures over the past decade. We are optimistic that we will outperform our previous record from the 2005 elections." Supporting this optimism, exit polls have indicated a favorable outcome for Congress in these elections.

The decision regarding the appointment of the Chief Minister will be made by the party, with careful consideration given to the public's expectations and desires. Bhan emphasized the importance of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge's support, which he believes has significantly boosted the party's performance. The counting of votes, determining the fate of 1,031 candidates, is set to take place across 90 constituencies in Haryana, alongside simultaneous counting for Jammu and Kashmir's multi-phase assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)