BJP's Strategic Moves: Core Group Meeting for Jharkhand Assembly Elections
The BJP held a crucial meeting in Delhi to finalize candidate selections for the upcoming Jharkhand elections. Chaired by BJP President JP Nadda, prominent leaders, including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers, participated. The party also unveiled its 'Paanch Prana' manifesto, targeting youth and women with financial assistance schemes.
As Jharkhand gears up for its assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a pivotal core group meeting in New Delhi on Monday, led by BJP President JP Nadda. The focus was on finalizing candidates for the state's much-anticipated polls.
This assembly followed a previous meeting in Ranchi, marking the second consecutive day of strategic discussions. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and several key Jharkhand political figures, including Union Ministers Sanjay Seth and Annapurna Devi, played significant roles in these deliberations.
The BJP's state unit has outlined a trio of potential candidates for each constituency, with one contender expected to be chosen during Nadda's meeting. However, the party will wait for the Central Election Committee's endorsement before confirming the final list. Furthermore, the BJP unveiled the 'Paanch Prana' manifesto, promising Rs 2,100 monthly assistance for women under Gogo Didi Yojana and Rs 2,000 for youth preparing for exams.
While the state's legislative elections are anticipated by December 2024, the Election Commission is yet to declare the official schedule, as the current government completes its term in January 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
