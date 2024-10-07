Chhattisgarh's Progress: A Meeting of Minds Between CM Sai and PM Modi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday, providing a comprehensive account of the state's developmental strides over the last nine months. The discussion centered around key initiatives in agriculture, skill development, and education.

CM Sai provided details of a triumphant anti-Naxal operation, which saw the elimination of 31 Naxals in Narayanpur-Dantewada, highlighting it as the largest in the state's history. He expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for sanctioning eight lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and emphasized ongoing infrastructure and employment efforts targeting Naxal-affected regions.

During the dialogue, PM Modi commended Chhattisgarh's proactive measures in restoring peace and fostering development, aligning with his vision for a "Developed India 2047". The meeting underscored the state's advancements in digital farming techniques and educational reforms, particularly for the tribal youth, as the nation looks forward to continued support and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)