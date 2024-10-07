Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Progress: A Meeting of Minds Between CM Sai and PM Modi

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai met PM Modi, sharing updates on state development, including agriculture and education initiatives. They lauded security forces' successful anti-Naxal operations and discussed rural support efforts. Modi praised the state's work, assuring continued cooperation for future progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 22:26 IST
Chhattisgarh's Progress: A Meeting of Minds Between CM Sai and PM Modi
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai met PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday, providing a comprehensive account of the state's developmental strides over the last nine months. The discussion centered around key initiatives in agriculture, skill development, and education.

CM Sai provided details of a triumphant anti-Naxal operation, which saw the elimination of 31 Naxals in Narayanpur-Dantewada, highlighting it as the largest in the state's history. He expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for sanctioning eight lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and emphasized ongoing infrastructure and employment efforts targeting Naxal-affected regions.

During the dialogue, PM Modi commended Chhattisgarh's proactive measures in restoring peace and fostering development, aligning with his vision for a "Developed India 2047". The meeting underscored the state's advancements in digital farming techniques and educational reforms, particularly for the tribal youth, as the nation looks forward to continued support and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024