Haryana's Political Showdown: Congress Ahead in Early Trends
The counting of votes for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana shows the Congress slightly ahead of the ruling BJP. Early trends from postal ballots have Congress leading on 26 seats and BJP on 21. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda are leading in their respective constituencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 08:36 IST
- Country:
- India
As the counting of votes progresses for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana, early trends suggest the Congress is inching slightly ahead of the incumbent BJP.
Reports indicate Congress leading with 26 seats, while the BJP is trailing with 21 according to postal ballot counts. High-profile leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, are leading in their respective constituencies.
The electoral arena saw a total turnout of 67.90 percent, with major parties like BJP, Congress, and others contesting fiercely across the state's 90 constituencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Raj Thackeray and Eknath Shinde Strategize Ahead of State Assembly Elections
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Azad Calls Political Leaders Competitors, Not Enemies
Over 15,500 Displaced Kashmiri Pandits to Vote in J&K Assembly Elections
Jammu and Kashmir's Second Phase of Assembly Elections: Key Candidates and Voting Details
Punjab Grants Paid Holiday for Haryana Assembly Elections