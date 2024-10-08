Left Menu

Haryana's Political Showdown: Congress Ahead in Early Trends

The counting of votes for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana shows the Congress slightly ahead of the ruling BJP. Early trends from postal ballots have Congress leading on 26 seats and BJP on 21. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda are leading in their respective constituencies.

As the counting of votes progresses for the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana, early trends suggest the Congress is inching slightly ahead of the incumbent BJP.

Reports indicate Congress leading with 26 seats, while the BJP is trailing with 21 according to postal ballot counts. High-profile leaders, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, are leading in their respective constituencies.

The electoral arena saw a total turnout of 67.90 percent, with major parties like BJP, Congress, and others contesting fiercely across the state's 90 constituencies.

