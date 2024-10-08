Setback for BJP: Congress Leads in Key State Elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a setback in two provincial elections, according to early vote counts on Tuesday. The northern state of Haryana and the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir showed Congress party gains.

These elections mark the first popularity test for Modi since he commenced his third consecutive term in June, primarily supported by regional allies. While these results may not halt Modi's federal policy-making, they could impact BJP's future electoral fortunes in politically vital states.

The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, significantly trails in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The party's success in these regions could revitalize its momentum ahead of elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, expected in November.

