Haryana's Electoral Battle: Congress Takes Early Lead

Vote counting for Haryana's assembly elections began showing the Congress leading ahead of the BJP. Early reports suggest Congress surpassing the majority mark in the 90-member assembly, although the full picture will emerge as more votes are tallied. Key political figures, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, were among the contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:20 IST
The vote counting for Haryana's October 5 assembly elections commenced at 8 am on Tuesday, with early trends indicating a lead for the Congress over the BJP, according to TV channel reports.

Initial findings suggest the Congress might have crossed the majority threshold of 45 in the 90-member assembly, although these are preliminary results. As counting proceeds, the actual standings could change.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini showed an early lead in Ladwa, Kurukshetra, while Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Rohtak. BJP's Anil Vij was leading in Ambala Cantt, with INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala holding a lead in Ellenabad, per early trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

