Left Menu

Tight Contest Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir Elections

In the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir elections, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference is leading in Budgam and Ganderbal. Sajad Lone of the People's Conference is marginally ahead in Handwara but trailing in Kupwara. Iltija Mufti of the PDP is notably trailing in her constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:56 IST
Tight Contest Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the latest developments of the Jammu and Kashmir elections, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has taken the lead in both Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies. Meanwhile, Iltija Mufti of the PDP is trailing in the Srigufwara-Biejbehara seat, according to initial trends.

The president of People's Conference, Sajad Lone, is leading in the Handwara seat by just 390 votes but is trailing in the Kupwara segment. Election Commission trends reflect a competitive race for both parties.

The Apni Party founder, Altaf Bukhari, is currently trailing in the Chanapora constituency, where Mushtaq Guroo of the NC has gained a lead. This contest is turning out to be a significant political showdown in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024