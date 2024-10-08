Tight Contest Unfolds in Jammu and Kashmir Elections

In the latest developments of the Jammu and Kashmir elections, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah has taken the lead in both Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies. Meanwhile, Iltija Mufti of the PDP is trailing in the Srigufwara-Biejbehara seat, according to initial trends.

The president of People's Conference, Sajad Lone, is leading in the Handwara seat by just 390 votes but is trailing in the Kupwara segment. Election Commission trends reflect a competitive race for both parties.

The Apni Party founder, Altaf Bukhari, is currently trailing in the Chanapora constituency, where Mushtaq Guroo of the NC has gained a lead. This contest is turning out to be a significant political showdown in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)