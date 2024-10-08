Left Menu

NC-Congress Alliance Set to Oust BJP in Jammu and Kashmir

Early trends indicate a lead for the NC-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir elections. Congress leader Syed Suhail Bukhari and NC's Omar Abdullah express confidence in ousting BJP. Abdullah warns against any interference with the people's mandate. The state votes after a decade-long hiatus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:19 IST
NC-Congress Alliance Set to Oust BJP in Jammu and Kashmir
Congress leader Syed Suhail Bukhari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape, early trends suggest that the National Conference-Congress alliance is leading in the assembly elections. This potential victory marks a significant move against the BJP in the region, as confirmed by Congress leader Syed Suhail Bukhari.

Bukhari emphasized the strong voter turnout, indicating a popular demand to remove BJP's influence and assuring that the INDIA alliance will secure a decisive win to form the government. He criticized the previous indirect rule by the L-G, noting it deprived citizens of their rights, and highlighted the first polls in a decade as an anger-driven response.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah urged transparency in the election process, cautioning BJP against undermining the democratic mandate. While hopeful of victory, Abdullah noted that future alliances with parties like PDP remain uncertain, pending the final election results. The election, concluded across three phases, could redefine the region's political direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024