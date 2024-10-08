NC-Congress Alliance Set to Oust BJP in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant shift in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape, early trends suggest that the National Conference-Congress alliance is leading in the assembly elections. This potential victory marks a significant move against the BJP in the region, as confirmed by Congress leader Syed Suhail Bukhari.

Bukhari emphasized the strong voter turnout, indicating a popular demand to remove BJP's influence and assuring that the INDIA alliance will secure a decisive win to form the government. He criticized the previous indirect rule by the L-G, noting it deprived citizens of their rights, and highlighted the first polls in a decade as an anger-driven response.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah urged transparency in the election process, cautioning BJP against undermining the democratic mandate. While hopeful of victory, Abdullah noted that future alliances with parties like PDP remain uncertain, pending the final election results. The election, concluded across three phases, could redefine the region's political direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)