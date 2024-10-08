Mass Protest Erupts Over Controversial Remarks: Uniting Against Discrimination

In response to inflammatory comments by Yati Narsinghanand, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan announced a significant demonstration at Ramlila Ground in Delhi. Khan accused the government of inaction over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The protest, drawing people from all over India, is intended to combat perceived discrimination and highlight the grievances of Muslims and other minority communities.

Khan criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, alleging bias towards Sanatan Dharma and unequal treatment of Muslims. The demonstration seeks to address these concerns and promote peace and harmony through governmental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)