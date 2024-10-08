Left Menu

Mass Protest Erupts Over Controversial Remarks: Uniting Against Discrimination

Amid growing controversy surrounding comments made by Yati Narsinghanand, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan announced a major demonstration at Delhi's Ramlila Ground to protest against perceived governmental inaction. The rally, attracting participants from across India, aims to challenge alleged discriminatory practices and demand strict action against inflammatory statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:28 IST
In response to inflammatory comments by Yati Narsinghanand, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan announced a significant demonstration at Ramlila Ground in Delhi. Khan accused the government of inaction over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The protest, drawing people from all over India, is intended to combat perceived discrimination and highlight the grievances of Muslims and other minority communities.

Khan criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, alleging bias towards Sanatan Dharma and unequal treatment of Muslims. The demonstration seeks to address these concerns and promote peace and harmony through governmental accountability.

