Modi's Strategic Visit to ASEAN Summit in Laos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to Laos on October 10 and 11 to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday.

Laos, currently the chair of ASEAN, extends this invitation through its counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, reflecting a strategic moment for India in the region. During his stay in Vientiane, Modi is expected to engage in multiple bilateral meetings apart from summit discussions.

This visit coincides with the decade milestone of India's Act East Policy, underlining ASEAN's pivotal role in evolving India's Indo-Pacific strategy. Indian officials will review and chart future partnerships, while the East Asia Summit allows leaders to deliberate on key regional issues.

