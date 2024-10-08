Election Upload Debate: Congress Challenges BJP
In Haryana's elections, Congress accused BJP of manipulating trends on Election Commission's website. Allegations claim slowing down of trend uploads, suggesting pressure on the administration. Currently, BJP leads in 49 seats against Congress' 35, needing 46 for a majority in the 90-seat assembly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress has raised concerns over the alleged deceleration in the uploading of election trends on the Election Commission's website during the Haryana polls.
The opposition party has questioned whether the ruling BJP is employing outdated and misleading data to exert influence on the election administration.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress' general secretary for communications, expressed these concerns on X, noting similar issues during the Lok Sabha elections. According to the latest updates, BJP is leading in 49 seats, against Congress' 35 seats, with 46 being the majority mark for the 90-member assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Membership Drive Soars to New Heights in Tripura and North Bank Region
BJP Criticizes AAP Over Lakshman-Ram Comparison Amid Liquor Scam Allegations
BJP's Kesavan Lauds Modi's Global Leadership, Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Conduct Abroad
Raj Thackeray and Eknath Shinde Strategize Ahead of State Assembly Elections
Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, says decisions are imposed on people of Jammu and Kashmir.