Left Menu

Election Upload Debate: Congress Challenges BJP

In Haryana's elections, Congress accused BJP of manipulating trends on Election Commission's website. Allegations claim slowing down of trend uploads, suggesting pressure on the administration. Currently, BJP leads in 49 seats against Congress' 35, needing 46 for a majority in the 90-seat assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2024 12:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 12:00 IST
Election Upload Debate: Congress Challenges BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress has raised concerns over the alleged deceleration in the uploading of election trends on the Election Commission's website during the Haryana polls.

The opposition party has questioned whether the ruling BJP is employing outdated and misleading data to exert influence on the election administration.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' general secretary for communications, expressed these concerns on X, noting similar issues during the Lok Sabha elections. According to the latest updates, BJP is leading in 49 seats, against Congress' 35 seats, with 46 being the majority mark for the 90-member assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024