Election Upload Debate: Congress Challenges BJP

Congress has raised concerns over the alleged deceleration in the uploading of election trends on the Election Commission's website during the Haryana polls.

The opposition party has questioned whether the ruling BJP is employing outdated and misleading data to exert influence on the election administration.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress' general secretary for communications, expressed these concerns on X, noting similar issues during the Lok Sabha elections. According to the latest updates, BJP is leading in 49 seats, against Congress' 35 seats, with 46 being the majority mark for the 90-member assembly.

