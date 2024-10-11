Left Menu

Biden Urges Trump to Prioritize People Over Politics

President Joe Biden urged Donald Trump to focus on aiding hurricane victims rather than spreading disinformation about the federal response. Biden criticized Trump for false claims regarding federal disaster aid, emphasizing the need for accurate information to support those in urgent need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:42 IST
President Joe Biden confronted Donald Trump on Thursday, urging him to focus on assisting those impacted by recent hurricanes instead of disseminating misinformation. The direct appeal, made during an address at the White House, highlighted Biden's frustration with Trump's misleading claims regarding federal disaster response.

Biden's remarks focused on recent falsehoods spread by Trump, such as federal funds being misallocated and assistance capped at $750. The President clarified that the $750 disbursement is meant for immediate needs, including food and baby supplies, and insisted it's misleading to suggest this is the limit of aid provided.

The President's plea included a televised message: "Mr. President Trump, former President Trump, get a life, man. Help these people." This comes amidst reports of first responders facing difficulties, although Biden did not specify details. The ongoing exchange underscores tensions between the two leaders as they navigate disaster relief efforts.

