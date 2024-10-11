Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Central Beirut

Israeli airstrikes on central Beirut on Thursday left two neighborhoods smoldering, claiming the lives of 22 people and injuring dozens more, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The attack further escalates the bloody conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

The strikes targeted two residential buildings, bringing down an eight-story structure and severely damaging another. Witnesses reported a heavy presence of ambulances amid significant destruction in areas like Ras al-Nabaa and Burj Abi Haidar.

The ongoing hostilities have included tit-for-tat rocket fire, impacting both Lebanese and Israeli civilians, and drawing international condemnation. The UN peacekeeping mission reported damage to its positions, reflecting the intensified nature of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)