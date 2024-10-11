Honoring the Legacy of Jayaprakash Narayan: The People's Leader
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, alongside other officials, commemorated socialist hero Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. Known for his vital role in opposing the Emergency, Narayan's leadership united opposition and led to the Congress defeat in 1977 elections. He remains revered as a 'people's leader'.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to renowned socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan on his 122nd birth anniversary. Narayan, celebrated as a true 'Lok Nayak', was pivotal in the anti-Emergency movement.
Adityanath stated, 'Tributes to the great freedom fighter, democracy worshipper, and 'Bharat Ratna' Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.' He commended Narayan's unforgettable role in reviving democracy during the Emergency by awakening the nation's democratic consciousness.
Other key Uttar Pradesh officials, including Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, also paid their respects. Narayan, who orchestrated opposition unity against the Indira Gandhi government in the 1970s, remains a revered figure in Indian political history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Illegal Tree Felling Sparks Petition Against Uttar Pradesh Government
Uttar Pradesh Plans Economic Boost Through Crop Residue Management
Medical Negligence Accusation Leads to Exhumation of Stillborn in Uttar Pradesh
Tragic Family Dispute: Man Kills Father Over Marriage Argument in Uttar Pradesh
Animal Attacks in Uttar Pradesh Injure Four, Including Three Children