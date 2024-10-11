Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy of Jayaprakash Narayan: The People's Leader

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, alongside other officials, commemorated socialist hero Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. Known for his vital role in opposing the Emergency, Narayan's leadership united opposition and led to the Congress defeat in 1977 elections. He remains revered as a 'people's leader'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 11:35 IST
Honoring the Legacy of Jayaprakash Narayan: The People's Leader
Jayaprakash Narayan
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to renowned socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan on his 122nd birth anniversary. Narayan, celebrated as a true 'Lok Nayak', was pivotal in the anti-Emergency movement.

Adityanath stated, 'Tributes to the great freedom fighter, democracy worshipper, and 'Bharat Ratna' Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.' He commended Narayan's unforgettable role in reviving democracy during the Emergency by awakening the nation's democratic consciousness.

Other key Uttar Pradesh officials, including Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana and Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, also paid their respects. Narayan, who orchestrated opposition unity against the Indira Gandhi government in the 1970s, remains a revered figure in Indian political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024