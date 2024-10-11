Hispanic Vote: A Tug of War Between Trump and Harris

An Associated Press-NORC poll sheds light on the contrasting views of Hispanic voters regarding Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Hispanic women tend to have a more favorable opinion of Harris, while Hispanic men are divided, with some leaning towards Trump on significant issues.

The poll reveals that the political preferences of Hispanic voters could play a crucial role in swing states like Arizona. Nearly half of Hispanic voters identify as Democrats, while a third identify as Republicans, with a substantial portion as independents.

The economy emerges as a pivotal concern for Hispanic voters, with a majority considering it a top priority in the election. Health care and cultural representation also influence their choices, with Harris perceived by some as better representing their background.

(With inputs from agencies.)