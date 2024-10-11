Left Menu

Hispanic Vote: A Tug of War Between Trump and Harris

A recent AP-NORC poll highlights the differing opinions among Hispanic voters toward Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. While Hispanic women favor Harris, Hispanic men are more divided, often favoring Trump on key issues. The economy, health care, and cultural representation are primary influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:30 IST
Kamala Harris Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

An Associated Press-NORC poll sheds light on the contrasting views of Hispanic voters regarding Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Hispanic women tend to have a more favorable opinion of Harris, while Hispanic men are divided, with some leaning towards Trump on significant issues.

The poll reveals that the political preferences of Hispanic voters could play a crucial role in swing states like Arizona. Nearly half of Hispanic voters identify as Democrats, while a third identify as Republicans, with a substantial portion as independents.

The economy emerges as a pivotal concern for Hispanic voters, with a majority considering it a top priority in the election. Health care and cultural representation also influence their choices, with Harris perceived by some as better representing their background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

