Cameroon Bans Talks on President's Health Amid Controversy

Cameroon has banned discussions on 91-year-old President Paul Biya's health, citing national security. This comes after speculation about his wellbeing amid his prolonged absence. The move, seen as censorship, has drawn criticism as journalists argue it's normal for citizens to question their leader's whereabouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 14:00 IST
The Cameroonian government has declared any public discussion regarding the health of President Paul Biya illegal. This decision follows weeks of rumors that the 91-year-old leader is unwell, as he has not appeared in public since early September.

Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji, in a letter dated Oct. 9, informed regional governors of the new prohibition, referencing it as a national security issue. This announcement has faced backlash, with critics labeling it an act of state censorship.

Journalists argue that public concern over a leader's wellbeing is standard in democratic societies. The situation highlights the tension between government control and press freedom in Cameroon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

