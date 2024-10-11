Cameroon Bans Talks on President's Health Amid Controversy
Cameroon has banned discussions on 91-year-old President Paul Biya's health, citing national security. This comes after speculation about his wellbeing amid his prolonged absence. The move, seen as censorship, has drawn criticism as journalists argue it's normal for citizens to question their leader's whereabouts.
The Cameroonian government has declared any public discussion regarding the health of President Paul Biya illegal. This decision follows weeks of rumors that the 91-year-old leader is unwell, as he has not appeared in public since early September.
Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji, in a letter dated Oct. 9, informed regional governors of the new prohibition, referencing it as a national security issue. This announcement has faced backlash, with critics labeling it an act of state censorship.
Journalists argue that public concern over a leader's wellbeing is standard in democratic societies. The situation highlights the tension between government control and press freedom in Cameroon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Conducts Routine Missile Test for National Security
Landmark Sedition Case Against Journalists in Hong Kong: A Test of Press Freedom
West Bengal to Host India's First National Security Semiconductor Fabrication Plant
Crackdown on Press Freedom: Hong Kong Journalists Sentenced for Sedition
Chilling Verdict Against Stand News Editors Marks Grim Era for Hong Kong Press Freedom