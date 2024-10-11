Ghana's Gold Mine Dilemma: Protests and Promises

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Ghana's capital, Accra, on Friday to protest unlicensed gold mining, urging authorities to address the perilous and environmentally damaging practice.

This illegal small-scale mining, termed "galamsey," has surged this year with a nearly 30% increase in global gold prices.

The protest, dubbed an "environmental prayer walk," involved delivering a petition for a ban on informal mining to the president's office. Plans for a nationwide strike by labor unions against galamsey were partly postponed after government promises.

