Ghana's Gold Mine Dilemma: Protests and Promises

In Ghana, protests erupted in Accra against unlicensed gold mining, known locally as 'galamsey,' which poses environmental and health risks. With a rise in global gold prices, small-scale mining has surged, prompting calls for reform as the nation approaches elections. Government action is anticipated amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ghana

Hundreds of demonstrators marched through Ghana's capital, Accra, on Friday to protest unlicensed gold mining, urging authorities to address the perilous and environmentally damaging practice.

This illegal small-scale mining, termed "galamsey," has surged this year with a nearly 30% increase in global gold prices.

The protest, dubbed an "environmental prayer walk," involved delivering a petition for a ban on informal mining to the president's office. Plans for a nationwide strike by labor unions against galamsey were partly postponed after government promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

