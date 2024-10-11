Left Menu

Haryana Election: BJP's Victory and Imminent Job Results Release

Outgoing Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the recruitment exam results for 25,000 posts will be released soon, even before the new BJP government takes office. He expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana for re-electing BJP and assured timely results as promised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:59 IST
Haryana Election: BJP's Victory and Imminent Job Results Release
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Outgoing Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed that the results of the recruitment examinations for 25,000 positions will be announced imminently, prior to the swearing-in of the new BJP-led government.

Saini expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Haryana electorate for granting the BJP a historic third consecutive term. This announcement highlights the party's commitment to delivering its promises ahead of the elections.

The BJP emerged victorious in the October 5 polls, claiming 48 seats. However, results were delayed due to an Election Commission directive stemming from a Congress complaint, which postponed announcements until after the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024