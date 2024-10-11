Haryana Election: BJP's Victory and Imminent Job Results Release
Outgoing Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the recruitment exam results for 25,000 posts will be released soon, even before the new BJP government takes office. He expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana for re-electing BJP and assured timely results as promised.
Outgoing Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed that the results of the recruitment examinations for 25,000 positions will be announced imminently, prior to the swearing-in of the new BJP-led government.
Saini expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Haryana electorate for granting the BJP a historic third consecutive term. This announcement highlights the party's commitment to delivering its promises ahead of the elections.
The BJP emerged victorious in the October 5 polls, claiming 48 seats. However, results were delayed due to an Election Commission directive stemming from a Congress complaint, which postponed announcements until after the elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
