Rajapaksa Dynastic Withdrawal Signals Shift in Sri Lankan Politics
The Rajapaksa brothers, prominent figures in Sri Lankan politics, will not contest the upcoming parliamentary elections. Namal Rajapaksa is opting to be elected through the national list. With a significant reshuffle in candidates, Sri Lanka sees influential leaders absent from candidacy as the nation faces a transformed political landscape.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
The landscape of Sri Lankan politics is witnessing a significant change as key figures, including the Rajapaksa brothers, former presidents, and prime ministers, opt out of the forthcoming parliamentary elections on November 14. Mahinda Rajapaksa, a prominent face in politics since 1970, will not contest the elections, marking a notable shift from decades-long representation.
Namal Rajapaksa, considered the heir to the political dynasty, has chosen a different path by securing his place through the national list of members of parliament, avoiding direct contest. The widespread protests in 2022 diminished the Rajapaksas' political influence, leading to Gotabaya Rajapaksa's premature exit from the presidency amid an economic crisis.
The Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, highlights the substantial number of nominations with a notable focus on the eastern Digamadulla district. As the political arena reshapes, Sri Lanka is set to elect 225 members with a new dynamic in its parliamentary setting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Chairs Four Key Committees for 2024-2025 Parliamentary Session
High-Profile Joinings Shake Andhra Pradesh Politics
TMC, DMK Lead the Way in Women's Leadership for Parliamentary Panels
Close Contests and Coalitions: Austria's Parliamentary Election Showdown
Georgia's High-Stakes Parliamentary Elections: Russia vs. West