Rajapaksa Dynastic Withdrawal Signals Shift in Sri Lankan Politics

The landscape of Sri Lankan politics is witnessing a significant change as key figures, including the Rajapaksa brothers, former presidents, and prime ministers, opt out of the forthcoming parliamentary elections on November 14. Mahinda Rajapaksa, a prominent face in politics since 1970, will not contest the elections, marking a notable shift from decades-long representation.

Namal Rajapaksa, considered the heir to the political dynasty, has chosen a different path by securing his place through the national list of members of parliament, avoiding direct contest. The widespread protests in 2022 diminished the Rajapaksas' political influence, leading to Gotabaya Rajapaksa's premature exit from the presidency amid an economic crisis.

The Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, highlights the substantial number of nominations with a notable focus on the eastern Digamadulla district. As the political arena reshapes, Sri Lanka is set to elect 225 members with a new dynamic in its parliamentary setting.

