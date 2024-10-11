Left Menu

Rajapaksa Dynastic Withdrawal Signals Shift in Sri Lankan Politics

The Rajapaksa brothers, prominent figures in Sri Lankan politics, will not contest the upcoming parliamentary elections. Namal Rajapaksa is opting to be elected through the national list. With a significant reshuffle in candidates, Sri Lanka sees influential leaders absent from candidacy as the nation faces a transformed political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:01 IST
Rajapaksa Dynastic Withdrawal Signals Shift in Sri Lankan Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The landscape of Sri Lankan politics is witnessing a significant change as key figures, including the Rajapaksa brothers, former presidents, and prime ministers, opt out of the forthcoming parliamentary elections on November 14. Mahinda Rajapaksa, a prominent face in politics since 1970, will not contest the elections, marking a notable shift from decades-long representation.

Namal Rajapaksa, considered the heir to the political dynasty, has chosen a different path by securing his place through the national list of members of parliament, avoiding direct contest. The widespread protests in 2022 diminished the Rajapaksas' political influence, leading to Gotabaya Rajapaksa's premature exit from the presidency amid an economic crisis.

The Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, highlights the substantial number of nominations with a notable focus on the eastern Digamadulla district. As the political arena reshapes, Sri Lanka is set to elect 225 members with a new dynamic in its parliamentary setting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024