Vote Jihad Claims Amid Maharashtra Assembly Polls

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:20 IST
In a charged political climate, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Friday criticized the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government over its decision to increase madrassa teachers' honorarium and salaries, dubbing it 'vote jihad.'

He argued that policies such as the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and the expansion of the Maulana Azad Financial Corporation's working capital were primarily driven by electoral strategies, with assembly polls imminent.

Meanwhile, BJP responded robustly, with senior leader Kirit Somaiya rejecting claims of religious bias in healthcare and education policy as unfounded, reiterating the government's inclusive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

