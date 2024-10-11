Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Pushes for J-K Government Formation, Seeks Statehood Restoration

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has announced plans to meet with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah emphasized the need to eliminate propaganda, restore statehood, and foster peaceful relations with neighbors, amid fresh political developments in the territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:52 IST
Farooq Abdullah Pushes for J-K Government Formation, Seeks Statehood Restoration
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah confirmed on Friday that the party is set to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to request a date for the formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. The formal letter of support has been handed over to the Lt Governor by parties backing the National Conference.

Stressing the importance of ending regional propaganda, Abdullah emphasized the need for lasting peace and the restoration of J-K's statehood. He noted, "False propaganda was circulated in Jammu about potential unrest, yet citizens struggle with land and employment issues. We urge the Centre to address this by reinstating statehood to enhance governance in the region."

Addressing broader geopolitical concerns, Abdullah called on the Indian government to mediate the Israel-Palestine conflict, advocating for the two-state solution and restoring India's connections within the SAARC framework. Meanwhile, Abdullah celebrated the National Conference-Congress alliance's recent electoral victory, which secured a historic majority in the post-Article 370 era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024