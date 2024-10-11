Farooq Abdullah Pushes for J-K Government Formation, Seeks Statehood Restoration
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has announced plans to meet with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss the formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah emphasized the need to eliminate propaganda, restore statehood, and foster peaceful relations with neighbors, amid fresh political developments in the territory.
- Country:
- India
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah confirmed on Friday that the party is set to meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to request a date for the formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. The formal letter of support has been handed over to the Lt Governor by parties backing the National Conference.
Stressing the importance of ending regional propaganda, Abdullah emphasized the need for lasting peace and the restoration of J-K's statehood. He noted, "False propaganda was circulated in Jammu about potential unrest, yet citizens struggle with land and employment issues. We urge the Centre to address this by reinstating statehood to enhance governance in the region."
Addressing broader geopolitical concerns, Abdullah called on the Indian government to mediate the Israel-Palestine conflict, advocating for the two-state solution and restoring India's connections within the SAARC framework. Meanwhile, Abdullah celebrated the National Conference-Congress alliance's recent electoral victory, which secured a historic majority in the post-Article 370 era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
