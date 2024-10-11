Haryana CM Assures Farmers and Youth Empowerment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the state's commitment to supporting farmers, ensuring that all crops will be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and that payments will be directly deposited into their accounts. Speaking on Friday, Saini revealed that the government has already procured 5.73 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and 1.30 lakh metric tonnes of millet.

Saini assured farmers that the state remains vigilant, with officials inspecting mandis to prevent any difficulties during crop transactions. "We stand resolutely by our farmers," he stated, highlighting the government's proactive stance in agriculture.

In addition to agricultural support, Saini highlighted the administration's youth welfare focus. He pointed out that 25,000 youth employment positions have been prepared, delayed only by opposition interventions during elections. Saini emphasized that after a successful appointment process, the results and joining letters will soon be issued, asserting that the government is dedicated to empowering the youth.

