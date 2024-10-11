Jammu and Kashmir Government Formation: Unity Amidst Diversity

In a significant political development, the Congress has formally extended its support to the National Conference for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir. J&K Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra emphasized the importance of the INDIA alliance, urging all members to attend the upcoming oath-taking ceremony.

Congress has not requested any cabinet positions. Karra revealed plans for a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting to finalize its leader and formally support the National Conference. This united effort aims to prioritize overarching causes beyond political power-sharing.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah announced a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to finalize government formation. Abdullah stressed the need to abolish propaganda, restore J&K statehood, and focus on regional development and peace for the territory's future prosperity.

