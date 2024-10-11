Jammu and Kashmir Government Formation: Unity Amidst Diversity
The Congress has extended support to the National Conference for forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir. J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra expressed happiness if all INDIA alliance members attend the oath ceremony. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah calls for ending propaganda and restoring J&K statehood.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, the Congress has formally extended its support to the National Conference for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir. J&K Congress Chief Tariq Hameed Karra emphasized the importance of the INDIA alliance, urging all members to attend the upcoming oath-taking ceremony.
Congress has not requested any cabinet positions. Karra revealed plans for a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting to finalize its leader and formally support the National Conference. This united effort aims to prioritize overarching causes beyond political power-sharing.
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah announced a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to finalize government formation. Abdullah stressed the need to abolish propaganda, restore J&K statehood, and focus on regional development and peace for the territory's future prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air India's Turnaround: Struggles and Strategies for Global Competitiveness
India's Fast-Track Courts: A Stumbled Initiative to Tackle Sex Crimes Swiftly
Indian Diaspora's Crucial Role in US Presidential Elections
Macron Endorses India's Bid for Permanent UNSC Seat
India Demands Urgent UNSC Reforms, Criticizes Pakistan's Terror Support