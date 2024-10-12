Lula's Approval Rating Sees Slight Uptick Amid Political Uncertainty

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rating improved marginally, reaching 36% in October, up from 35% in July, according to a report by pollster Datafolha released on Friday.

The increase reflects modest gains but remains distant from the over-80% approval he enjoyed at the end of his previous term in 2010. Lula is anticipated to campaign for re-election in 2026 amidst an unpredictable political scene in Latin America's largest nation.

Meanwhile, former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, potentially Lula's main challenger, is currently barred from holding public office until 2030 and resides in the United States. Datafolha's survey, conducted on October 7-8 with 2,029 voters, has a margin of error of two percentage points.

