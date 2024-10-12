Lula's Approval Rating Sees Slight Uptick Amid Political Uncertainty
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rating rose slightly to 36% in October from 35% in July, as reported by Datafolha. Although increased, it remains far below his peak in 2010. With re-election in 2026 looming, Lula faces a changing political landscape after Jair Bolsonaro's political exit.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rating improved marginally, reaching 36% in October, up from 35% in July, according to a report by pollster Datafolha released on Friday.
The increase reflects modest gains but remains distant from the over-80% approval he enjoyed at the end of his previous term in 2010. Lula is anticipated to campaign for re-election in 2026 amidst an unpredictable political scene in Latin America's largest nation.
Meanwhile, former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, potentially Lula's main challenger, is currently barred from holding public office until 2030 and resides in the United States. Datafolha's survey, conducted on October 7-8 with 2,029 voters, has a margin of error of two percentage points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lula
- approval rating
- Brazil
- politics
- Datafolha
- Bolsonaro
- election
- 2026
- polling
- government
ALSO READ
Indian Diaspora's Crucial Role in US Presidential Elections
MCD Election Postponed Amid AAP Protest Over Mobile Phone Ban
Tight Race in DUSU Elections as 21 Candidates Vie for Key Positions
BJP Accuses NC-Congress Alliance of Separatist Tone Amid J-K Elections
MCD Commissioner Orders Standing Committee Election Amid Turmoil