Left Menu

Lula's Approval Rating Sees Slight Uptick Amid Political Uncertainty

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rating rose slightly to 36% in October from 35% in July, as reported by Datafolha. Although increased, it remains far below his peak in 2010. With re-election in 2026 looming, Lula faces a changing political landscape after Jair Bolsonaro's political exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 04:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 04:16 IST
Lula's Approval Rating Sees Slight Uptick Amid Political Uncertainty

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval rating improved marginally, reaching 36% in October, up from 35% in July, according to a report by pollster Datafolha released on Friday.

The increase reflects modest gains but remains distant from the over-80% approval he enjoyed at the end of his previous term in 2010. Lula is anticipated to campaign for re-election in 2026 amidst an unpredictable political scene in Latin America's largest nation.

Meanwhile, former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, potentially Lula's main challenger, is currently barred from holding public office until 2030 and resides in the United States. Datafolha's survey, conducted on October 7-8 with 2,029 voters, has a margin of error of two percentage points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024