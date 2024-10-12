Left Menu

Historic Swearing-In for Haryana's BJP Government: A New Era Begins

The new BJP government in Haryana will be sworn in on October 17 in Panchkula. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders will attend. With Nayab Singh Saini as the new chief minister, the BJP celebrates a significant victory with 48 seats in the assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 12:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event, the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Haryana will be officially sworn in on October 17 in Panchkula. The announcement came from party officials, adding weight to the ceremony's importance with the anticipated presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders.

The ceremony, set at Panchkula's Dusshera ground in Sector 5, will mark the oath-taking of the new chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini, along with his council of ministers. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed the date and venue for this momentous occasion in Haryana's political landscape.

The BJP lines up this event following a strong electoral performance, achieving its best-ever result with 48 seats, while former major parties like the JJP and AAP suffered significant losses, as the INLD secured only a minimal two seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

