Political Crossfire: Lalan Slams Akhilesh Over NDA Remarks
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan, criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for urging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to leave the NDA. Lalan reminded Akhilesh of his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav's political stance against Congress and questioned his alliance with the party.
Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, known popularly as Lalan, openly critiqued Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday. His comments came in response to Yadav's call for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sever ties with the BJP-led NDA alliance.
Lalan reminded Akhilesh of his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav's, political opposition to Congress, the very party with which Akhilesh is currently aligned. The SP-Congress alliance had notable success in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.
Lalan also touched upon recent political developments, pointing to JD(U)'s earlier involvement in the opposition coalition INDIA before returning to the NDA. He emphasized the historical context, referencing the 1974 JP movement as significant for Nitish Kumar's political beginnings.
