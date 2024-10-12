Controversy Erupts Over Boycott Call Against Himachal Apples
AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai called for a boycott of Himachal Pradesh apples by Muslim traders, inciting backlash from the BJP. Jamai later expressed regret for his comments, citing an emotional reaction. AIMIM's request for legal intervention to preserve the Sanjauli mosque adds to the tension.
Shoaib Jamai, a leader of the AIMIM, sparked controversy by urging Muslim traders to boycott Himachal Pradesh apples. This call drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which asserted that apple growers would not succumb to Jamai's threats.
Previously, Jamai courted controversy with a video from the disputed Sanjauli mosque, planning to file a PIL questioning the legality of nearby buildings with more than four storeys. His deleted social media post emphasized an economic boycott by Muslim traders, claiming it was necessary to counter a market of hatred.
Reacting to the uproar, state BJP spokesperson Chetan Bragata stated that the apple growers would remain undeterred. Jamai later expressed regret, insisting he was misinterpreted and affirming his commitment to secularism. Meanwhile, Bragata called for governmental action against Jamai's statements.
