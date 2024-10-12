Left Menu

Political Firestorm: BJP and Congress in Heated Terrorism Debate

The BJP has accused Congress, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, of hypocrisy after Kharge called BJP a 'party of terrorists.' The BJP pointed out Congress' historical support for terrorists. The tension has escalated following statements by Union ministers and BJP spokespersons defending their stance.

Updated: 12-10-2024 21:30 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a counterattack against Congress following remarks by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who labeled the BJP as a 'party of terrorists.' BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the opposition, alleging it had historically supported terrorist activities and upheld orthodox Islamic practices.

Kharge's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of being controlled by a 'gang of urban Naxals.' Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Pralhad Joshi defended the BJP, accusing Congress of projecting its shortcomings onto others and recalling the party's controversial past decisions, including the repeal of POTA in 2004.

Adding fuel to the fire, BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan accused Congress of harboring a 'prejudiced and toxic mindset' reminiscent of colonial rule, referencing past instances where Congress allegedly equated terrorism with the Hindu community. This exchange has further intensified the ongoing political rivalry between the two major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

