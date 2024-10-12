Left Menu

Crisis and Conflict: A Deadly Cycle in Gaza and Lebanon

Palestinians in northern Gaza and Lebanon are facing intense military offensives by Israel against Hamas and Hezbollah, leading to heavy casualties and tragic humanitarian conditions. The conflict has left multiple fatalities, hindered aid delivery, and caused vast displacement, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Palestinian communities in northern Gaza have endured relentless Israeli bombardments, as recent airstrikes claimed at least 22 lives. Israel has urged civilians to clear its aim against Hamas and Hezbollah, magnifying an already dire humanitarian crisis.

In Lebanon, the UN peacekeeping base at Naqoura reported effects from ongoing conflict, with a peacekeeper injured amid unclear hostilities. Israeli military actions there have contributed to enduring tensions.

Resource scarcity endangers northern Gaza's residents, with food aid absent since October 1. The UN's World Food Program is uncertain of existing supplies' longevity as the year-long armed interaction with Hezbollah in Lebanon resulted in extensive tolls and a push for international humanitarian response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

