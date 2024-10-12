Left Menu

Alex Salmond: A Legacy in Scottish Politics

Alex Salmond, former first minister of Scotland and a prominent advocate for its independence from the UK, has passed away at 69. Anas Sarwar, the current first minister, acknowledged Salmond's pivotal role in politics, particularly his leadership during the 2014 independence referendum.

Updated: 12-10-2024 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Alex Salmond, who served as the first minister of Scotland and was a longstanding advocate for Scotland's independence from the United Kingdom, has passed away at the age of 69.

The announcement of Salmond's death was made by Anas Sarwar, the current first minister. Sarwar described Salmond as a 'central figure in politics for over three decades,' highlighting his significant impact on the political landscape of Scotland.

Salmond was notably at the forefront of the campaign for Scottish independence during the 2014 referendum. Despite his efforts and leadership, the campaign fell short with 45% of the vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

